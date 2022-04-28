Time Extension Approved By Brazos County Commissioners To Build A Privately Owned Data Center On The RELLIS Campus

Last May, Brazos County commissioners followed the Bryan city council in approving an economic development agreement with an Austin-based company to build a data center on the RELLIS campus.

County commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting approved a new contract where the only change is to the construction timeline.

County judge Duane Peters and general counsel Bruce Erratt said the timeline was extended due to last year’s winter storm Uri.

The Bryan city council was told last year that the building, which is supposed to be almost five times the size of a Walmart, will employ between 100 and 150 employees earning at least $75,000 dollars a year.

If requirements are met that includes a minimum valuation of $200 million dollars within five years, the owner will be reimbursed up to $9 million dollars by the county and the city giving up to $16 million.

Click below for comments from the April 26, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.