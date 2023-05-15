Tide Takes Series Finale from Aggies

Credit to Ben Rikard | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team was unable to mount a rally in Sunday’s 11-0 series rubber match loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Start time of the game was delayed six hours and 59 minutes due to inclement weather in the Brazos Valley.

Alabama (35-17, 13-14 SEC) jumped out to an early lead for the second straight game, posting a run in the first frame. They added a grand slam by Tommy Seidl in the second inning along with an insurance run in the seventh and five runs in the ninth.

Texas A&M (30-22, 12-15 SEC) was able to get two runners aboard in the first and third innings but were unable to break the scoring seal. The Aggies put the leadoff man on just once in the contest.

Jordan Thompson batted 3-for-4 for the Maroon & White and Jack Moss was 2-for-4 with a double.

Jacob McNairy (6-1) worked 7.0 innings for Alabama, scattering six hits and one walk while striking out nine. Seidl had three hits and five RBI to pace the Crimson Tide.

Aggie starter Troy Wansing (2-3) was saddled with the loss, yielding one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one in 0.2 innings.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jack Moss – 2-for-4, 1 2B

Jordan Thompson – 3-for-4

Brandyn Garcia – 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Starkville to start a Thursday-Saturday series against Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field. Game times are 6 p.m., 6 p.m. and 2 p.m.

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | BAMA 1, A&M 0

Andrew Pinckney kept a 0-1 fly ball inside the foul line for a two-out solo home run.

T2 | BAMA 5, A&M 0

Mac Guscette bounced a single up the middle, Caden Rose gapped a double to right-center and Jim Jarvis drew a five-pitch walk as Alabama loaded the bases with no outs. Tommy Seidl hit a full-count offering over the fence in left-center for a grand slam.

T7 | BAMA 6, A&M 0

The inning started with singles to rightfield by Seidl and Pinckney to put runners on the corners and Seidl scored on a Drew Williamson groundout to second base.

T9 | BAMA 11, A&M 0

Williamson was issued a base on balls to start the frame. With two outs, Ed Johnson singled up the middle and Guscette and Rose followed with RBI singles to centerfield. Jarvis walked to load the bases and Seidl knocked in Guscette with an infield single. Pinkney capped off the scoring with a two-run single through the left side.