Thursday Is The City Of Bryan’s First Public Meeting About Rebuilding South College From Villa Maria To Carson

In June the Bryan city council approved the design for the first phase of rebuilding South College from Villa Maria to Carson.

On Thursday (July 8, 2021), city staff and consultants are holding a virtual meeting from 5:30 until 7 p.m. to get your opinions.

City engineer Paul Kaspar shared during the June 8 presentation to the council that the design calls for two roundabouts on South College, at Williamson and at Carson.

Kaspar says there will also be sidewalks and new water, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer lines.

The council was told construction of the $12 million dollar project is expected to start next spring and take 18 months to complete, weather permitting.

When the city council gave the green light to proceed last month, mayor Andrew Nelson was among those supporting the preservation of trees.

