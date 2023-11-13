Three Weekend Arrests For Reckless Driving Involving Pickups

Local police took at least three drivers of pickup trucks to jail over the weekend on reckless driving charges.

Two were after officers witnessed trucks doing burnouts on city streets.

Sunday night (November 12), a Bryan police officer who witnessed a burnout on Jaguar Drive led to the arrest of 21 year old Mario Cabrera-Lopez of Bryan. He is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond and paying a $215 dollar fine for not having a drivers license.

Friday night (November 10) a College Station officer who witnessed burnouts on General Parkway and Deacon Drive West. led to the arrest of 19 year old Joseph Scirone VII of Conroe. He is out of jail after posting a $3,000 dollar bond.

And Saturday (November 11) at two in the morning, witnesses told and showed Bryan police a video of a pickup in a wet parking lot of a restaurant off South Texas turning in circles and spinning its tires around other people before striking a concrete pole and leaving. That led to the arrest 23 year old Benito Vazquez Galvan of Bryan. He is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

None of the arrest reports indicated what happened to the trucks after the drivers were taken to jail.