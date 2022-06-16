Three Vehicle Crash Closes Harvey Mitchell Parkway For More Than Five Hours

A three vehicle crash closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station for more than five hours Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A College Station police spokesman tells WTAW News the reason the highway was closed between Raymond Stotzer and George Bush for that long was to clean up a diesel fuel spill after a semi jackknifed.

The crash, located in the construction zone, started when a northbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a southbound SUV.

The southbound semi jackknifed as that driver attempted to avoid being struck by the wrong way SUV.

The drivers of all three vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

According to social media from the police and fire departments, the crash took place Wednesday just before 4 p.m. The cleanup was completed and the entire roadway was reopened around 9:45 p.m.