Three Friday Morning Fires In College Station

College Station firefighters respond Friday morning to two structure fires and a semi fire.

The first fire, at 5:15 a.m., was to Northgate and the Rough Draught Bar. Information as of 7 a.m. was that the fire was under control, meaning that the fire stopped spreading and firefighters were checking for hotspots. CSFD is compiling more information to provide an update.

The second fire, at 7:14 a.m., was a semi on fire along the freeway near the William D. Fitch exit. College Station police report the freeway reopened around 9:30 a.m. CSFD is compiling more information to provide an update.

The third fire, at 9:48 a.m., was at the Oak Forest mobile home park on Texas, across William King Cole Drive from the former police department building. CSFD is compiling more information to provide an update.