Three Family Members Arrested After 12 Bryan Police Officers Respond To A Disturbance

12 Bryan police officers respond to a disturbance at 2:30 the morning of July 4 which led to the arrests of three family members on multiple charges.

42 year old Andrew Ybarra Sr., 25 year old Andrew Ybarra Jr., and 20 year old Adam Ybarra of Bryan are all out of jail after posting bonds following their arrest for forcing their way into the home of Andrew Junior’s ex-wife with the intent of assaulting the woman, her boyfriend, and the boyfriend’s cousin.

Adam Ybarra was also charged with pointing a gun at the three victims.

According to the BPD arrest reports, all three victims were injured.

One was taken by EMS to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.