Three Arrests On Property Crime Charges

A 63 year old Bryan man is arrested on charges of four burglaries that took place between August 13 and August 22. Bryan police arrest reports say Frank Palmer Jr. is accused of breaking into a restaurant three times and taking eight cases of meat, eight cases of seafood, two cases of seafood mix, four cases of soft drinks, a window air conditioner, and one large trash can. He is also accused of breaking a window to get into a tire store and taking a 55 inch television. Palmer is also being held on warrants from Cedar Park and Williamson County. As of September 4, Palmer remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $99,000 dollars.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office uses a trailer mounted license plate reader to identify then arrest a College Station man on charges of taking garage doors in August from two homes in the Southern Pointe subdivision. According to sheriff’s office arrest reports, 45 year old Adam Gonzales used to work for a garage door business. Gonzales, who was arrested August 29, was released from jail on September 2 after posting bonds totaling $50,000 dollars.

A Huntsville man remains in the Brazos County jail after he was booked August 26th on three warrants from Brazos County and six warrants from Walker County. 43 year old James Hampton was arrested by Bryan police for taking a pickup truck belonging to a Huntsville woman at a Bryan truck stop February 25th, stealing a gun that belonged to the woman, and possessing the gun as a convicted felon. Three of the Walker County warrants accuse Hampton of aggravated assault of peace officers. There are two Walker County warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Hampton is held in lieu of bonds totaling $275,000 dollars.