Three Arrests, Involving Continuous Violence Against A Family Member, Robbery, And Assaulting Brazos County Jail Inmates

A College Station man was arrested Monday on a charge of continuous violence against the mother of his two week old baby and another child. According to the College Station police arrest report, 21 year old Jalyynn Floyd struck the victim multiple times in their apartment over a two hour period on June 4. Floyd is also accused of not letting the victim leave the apartment for two days. When Floyd left to donate plasma, the victim then went to the police department. Floyd remains in jail as of Thursday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $77,000 dollars. He is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana.

Bryan police arrest one of four men who are accused of assaulting and robbing a fifth man of his pickup truck, a $2,000 dollar gold chain, and his iPhone. Officers at four in the morning on Tuesday find the stolen truck parked outside an abandoned house. The BPD arrest report states officers saw a man walking away from the truck who matched the clothing description given by the victim. The suspect, Eric Figueroa of Bryan, was identified by the victim. Figueroa was arrested the day after his 24th birthday on charges of robbery and public intoxication. He was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $10,465 dollars.

Detention officers at the Brazos County jail responded to an assault involving three inmates. According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, one inmate was struck in the head and face. When a second inmate pulled the suspect away from the victim, the suspect started hitting the second inmate in the head and face. The third inmate, 28 year old Paul Chance Jr. of College Station, was charged with assault. Chance has been in jail since January 17, which is his ninth booking since September of 2019. He is also being held on charges of family violence assault with prior convictions, assaulting a public servant, resisting arrest, and drug possession. Bonds in all cases total $25,000 dollars.