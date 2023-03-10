Three Aggies Punch Their Ticket to NCAA Championships on Final Day of Zones

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications

MINNEAPOLIS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams closed out the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Thursday, with three Aggies adding NCAA Championships qualifying scores on the platform. A total of six Aggies qualified for NCAA Championship throughout the three-day meet.

Rhett Hensley finished sixth on platform with a score of 705.40, qualifying himself in every event for NCAAs. Allen Bottego placed eighth, scoring 660.85 on platform to notch his second NCAA qualifying event, along with the 1-meter.

Alyssa Clairmont qualified on platform with her top-12 score of 489.65, placing ninth. The senior has punched her ticket to NCAAs in both springboard events, along with platform for the second straight season.

Up Next

The Maroon & White prepare for the NCAA Championships. The women head to Knoxville for competition from March 15-18 and the men head back up to Minneapolis to compete on March 22-25.

Texas A&M NCAA Qualifiers

Men

Allen Bottego – 1-meter, Platform

Takuto Endo – 3-meter

Rhett Hensley – 1-meter, 3-meter, Platform

Victor Povzner – 1-meter, 3-meter