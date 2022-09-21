On voter registration day, Brazos County commissioners are told that it is too late to move this November’s early voting back to Texas A&M’s memorial student center (MSC).

During Tuesday’s meeting, county clerk Karen McQueen and elections coordinator Krystal Ocon said federal election laws do not give them enough time to change voting locations and get ballots…which contain voting location information…sent to voters serving in the military and working overseas.

Commissioners Nancy Berry and Russ Ford told the audience that they made a mistake when they voted earlier this summer to move early voting from the MSC to College Station city hall.

A commission majority supported returning early voting to the MSC next year and before then to hold a workshop to get correct information about the process of setting voting locations.

While a majority of the 14 public speakers were A&M students, there was also a reference to the more than 25,000 full time employees and the nearly 70,000 students who will be affected.

The MSC will continue to be an election day voting center.

Click below to hear comments from the September 20, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Those who tell Brazos County commissioners to return early voting this year to the MSC are told it is too late” on Spreaker.