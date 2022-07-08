Third Arrest Since A Bryan Man Turned 17 Charges Him With Injuring A Child

Since a Benchley man turned 17 last November, he has made three trips to the Brazos County jail.

Fidel Sanchez Jr. was arrested Tuesday on charges of beating a child with a stick on June 11.

According to the Brazos County sheriff’s arrest report, Sanchez denies causing a fractured ankle and a fractured eye socket.

Tuesday’s arrest also included a warrant for violating a protection order involving another victim where Sanchez is accused of a family violence assault that took place in May.

Prior to those arrests, Sanchez was out on bond following his arrest in February for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interfering with a 9-1-1 call involving other victims.

A Brazos County grand jury on Thursday indicted Sanchez on a charge of continuous violence against a family on February 5 and felony theft from a person on February 20.

As of July 8, Sanchez was jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $392,000 dollars.