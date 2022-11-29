There Are More Than 1,000 Children To Adopt In The B/CS Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Campaign

With two weeks remaining in the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army’s Angel Tree children’s gift drive, there are still more than 1,000 children to adopt.

Commanding officer Capt. Andrea Israel issued the reminder on Monday that angels can be adopted at all Blue Baker restaurants, the Post Oak Mall food court, and online at salvationarmybcs.org.

Also at the website, you can register to assist with the processing and distribution of gifts and sign up to ring bells at Salvation Army red kettles.

Click below for comments from Andrea Israel, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “There are still more than 1,000 children to adopt in this year’s B/CS Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign” on Spreaker.

Additional information from the B/CS Salvation Army:

Over 1,000 Angels on The Salvation Army Angel Tree remain unadopted with two weeks until all gifts are due back. The Salvation Army is in dire need of the community to sponsor or “adopt” these angels and return gifts by Monday, December 12th. Each Angel is a child that comes from a Brazos County family in financial need this Christmas season.

Angel Trees are located at Post Oak Mall Food Court and all three Blue Baker locations. Angels can also be adopted online by visiting www.salvationarmybcs.org. Individuals who want to give a financial donation toward Angel Tree can also do so online at www.salvationarmybcs.org.

Last year in 2019, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station assisted 2,168 children from 871 families in the Brazos County area.

The program is open to families with children ages 0-12 years old. The adoption of angels at various locations around town and receiving of donated gifts in the Post Oak Mall food court area and Angel Tree warehouse will begin November 11th until December 12th each day, except Sundays.

Angel Tree culminates with the distribution of all gifts to enrolled and approved families within the Angel Tree program on December 15th & 16th.

The Salvation Army is currently accepting volunteers for its Angel Tree program. To find out more about the requirements for the Angel Tree Program or how to volunteer, interested parties may call the main office at 979-361-0618 Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm and Fridays 9 am – 2 pm.