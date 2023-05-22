The Next Traffic Switch In The Harvey Mitchell Parkway Construction Zone Is Scheduled For Monday Night, As Completion Is Projected For Next Summer

Motorists dealing with construction on Harvey Mitchell Parkway between Holleman and Wellborn will have another adjustment starting Monday night.

The TxDOT Bryan district office reports traffic patterns are changing for southbound drivers. Thru traffic on southbound Harvey Mitchell will have to be in the left lane. The right lane is an exit to southbound Wellborn Road.

Southbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell will be blocked at times Monday night to complete the adjustment.

The more than $47 million dollar project, which began more than two years ago, was supposed to be wrapped up last winter.

Weather and supply chain issues have slowed down the completion to next summer, the expansion of Harvey Mitchell to six lanes between Raymond Stotzer and Wellborn.

News release from the TxDOT Bryan district office:

Beginning Monday night, May 22, 2023, at 7:00pm, TxDOT’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, will make some changes to traffic patterns for the Southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) between Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road.

Once the traffic switch is complete, only the inside lane will be able to continue south on FM 2818.

The outside lane will have to exit to the SB Wellborn Road via the direct connect ramp. This condition will be in place for about three months and is necessary to complete the south tie-in to existing pavement.

There will also be some minor work on NB FM 2818 that will require the on ramp from Wellborn Road to be occasionally closed in the same area.

Since traffic may be stopped during the traffic switch, drivers in both directions are encouraged to find alternate routes Monday night. Work will be completed before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million.

The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.