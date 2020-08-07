The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is Moving to Lake Walk

Ashley Kortis, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the move to Lake Walk, their reopening date, the future of CMBV, and more.

BRYAN, Texas – Lake Walk, Bryan/College Station’s emerging hub of technology and innovation, announced today the newest member of its community – The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. With a commitment to childhood interaction and education, The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley plans to further their 25 years of success in Bryan/College Station at Lake Walk.

“The Children’s Museum has always been a place for our community to come together to play and learn and I’m certain our next chapter at Lake Walk will continue that legacy”, says Patrick Baker, Vice President, The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley Board of Directors. “I believe our community will enjoy the new, fresh, engaging exhibits and activities they’ll find at our new space. We’re proud of the partnership and vision we share with our friends at Lake Walk and we’re excited about what the future holds for The Children’s Museum and our community.”

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will move into 3,000 square feet of existing commercial space located at 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan, Texas. Space design has already commenced, with build-out to follow. The museum is tentatively scheduled to re-open its doors to the public in January 2021.

“Our commitment to the families of the Brazos Valley remains at the forefront of our minds”, says Ashley Kortis, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. “Moving to Lake Walk takes our organization one giant step forward in our desire to become a destination here in Aggieland – a space of imagination and innovation for families in our community and across the world. We are excited to introduce you to our new location and to serve you for years to come as a premiere discovery museum in Texas.”

While the current lease is set for three years, The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley intends to make Lake Walk their forever home. By early 2024, The Children’s Museum plans to move into a state-of-the-art, stand-alone structure on Lake Atlas, directly between the Lake Walk Pavilion and The Lookout observation tower. Fundraising efforts for this are currently underway.

“We are excited to bring The Children’s Museum to Lake Walk”, says David Segers, a principal of William Cole Companies, the development manager of Lake Walk. “As partners on projects and events in the past, we know that their mission is consistent with our vision of creating and sustaining a best-in-class community in Bryan/College Station”.

In addition to the sense of community, Lake Walk offers unmatched proximity to best-in-class innovative companies. Currently home to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, iBio, and Viasat, Lake Walk provides The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley resources to introduce children to new industries and future opportunities within STEAM fields.

The Landlord was represented in this transaction by Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage.

About Lake Walk

Lake Walk is Bryan-College Station’s emerging hub of technology and innovation. Currently home to best-in-class companies in biologics, vaccine manufacturing, and managed wireless services, Lake Walk provides an innovative ecosystem where startups and private enterprise meet community and culture. Anchoring Lake Walk is The Stella Hotel, a 176-key upscale boutique hotel that personifies the Brazos Valley’s authentic sense of place and values. The Stella’s on-site restaurant, Campfire, and speakeasy bar, Hershel’s, embody the delectable fare and warm hospitality found throughout the Lone Star State. The innovation hub also features a pavilion and plaza, a waterfront park on Lake Atlas, and events and programming that promote a community-focused, active lifestyle. In addition, Lake Walk is situated between Texas A&M University’s flagship campus, Texas A&M Health Science Center, and RELLIS, providing unparalleled access and proximity to world-class researchers, students, and talent. Over 300 acres of commercial real estate opportunity is available in Lake Walk. Bryan-based Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage is the leasing agent for Lake Walk. For more information, visit lakewalktx.com.

