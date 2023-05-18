The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Has A New President/CEO

There is a new president/CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC).

Susan Davenport starts July 10 after serving with the Greater Houston Partnership as senior vice president and chief economic development officer.

She has also held five positions with economic development organizations in Austin and was the president of the chamber of commerce in Gainesville, Florida.

BVEDC, which is an economic development organization controlled by the cities of College Station and Bryan, Brazos County, and Texas A&M, conducted a national search. BVEDC’s news release did not state the number of applicants or the number of finalists who were interviewed.

News release from the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation:

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation has selected Susan M. Davenport, Senior Vice President & Chief Economic Development Officer for the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP), as its new President & CEO. Ms. Davenport will relocate to Bryan-College Station and will assume her new role on July 10, 2023.

“Susan has the experience and skillset that make this an incredibly exciting hire to announce,” said Seth McKinney, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Susan has a 20-year track record of success working with local, regional, and state governments as well as tier 1 research universities to bring jobs and innovation to many different sized markets.”

The BVEDC embarked on a national search this spring to identify and recruit a proven executive to lead the organization. Ms. Davenport was selected from among dozens of well-qualified candidates.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the BVEDC and contribute to the growth and prosperity of this vibrant region,” Ms. Davenport said. “I look forward to working with the talented team and collaborating with our partners to attract, retain, and foster businesses that will create jobs and enhance the economic landscape of the Brazos Valley.”

For the past five years, Ms. Davenport has led the creation and execution of a regional, domestic, and international economic development strategy for the 12-county greater Houston region. This strategy has resulted in the relocation of three Fortune 500 company global headquarters as well as hundreds of other companies to the area. Her efforts have resulted in thousands of new jobs and opportunities for regional residents.

Prior to Houston, Ms. Davenport served as President & CEO of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce in Florida. Earlier, Davenport spent 13 years as Senior Vice President of Global Tech Strategies at Opportunity Austin. During her tenure, Opportunity Austin is credited with the creation of 174,000 jobs and enhancing regional payrolls by $8.7 billion.

Ms. Davenport has also worked to retain or expand more than 500 employers and secured almost $100 million in grant funding for various companies through her work with Portfolio Austin, the Central Texas Regional Center for Innovation and Commercialization, the Greater Austin Technology Partnership, and Austin TechLive.

Ms. Davenport holds a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas Medical Branch. She is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma, and she is an active member of the International Economic Development Council.