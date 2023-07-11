The 12th Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo Adopts A Texas A&M Theme And Announces Headline Entertainment

The 12th annual Brazos Valley fair and rodeo has announced an Aggie theme of “Whoop It Up!”.

Headline entertainment has also been announced.

Performing Friday, October 20 is Kolby Cooper. A classic country doubleheader on Saturday, October 21 features T. Graham Brown followed by Doug Stone. And Hispanic music on Sunday, October 22 will be provided by the band Pesado.

Senior manager Fiona Lockhart says new events for this year’s fair includes a tractor pull on October 13 and 14.

The opening weekend also includes a new Lego and a new woodworking contest.

Steak and barbecue cookoffs and a car show return for the opening weekend.

The second weekend, October 20-22, includes rodeo competition each day along with the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and the Sealion Splash and Swifty Swine pig races.

More information is online at brazosvalleyfair.com.

Click below to hear from Fiona Lockhart, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.