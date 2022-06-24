Texas Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Texas Central’s Right For Eminent Domain For Its Bullet Train Project

There is still life for Texas Central.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled five to three Friday that Texas Central can use eminent domain to acquire land for its bullet train between Houston and Dallas.

Texas Central, which has no chief executive officer and no board of directors, is being operated by an outside management company. The company has not issued a statement.

Texans Against High Speed Rail posted on its Facebook page that opponents will continue the fight, even though they believe Texas Central “will not be able to progress, as it has no money, no permits, and no leadership”.