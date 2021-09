The Texas Rangers committed four errors and coughed up five runs and in the top of the 9th as they fell to the Colorado Rockies Wednesday afternoon, 9-5.

Texas had taken an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but Colorado continued to chip away at the deficit before exploding in the final frame.

With the loss, the Rangers (47-86) see their three-game win streak snapped.

They’ll have Thursday off before visiting the Los Angeles Angeles Friday ngiht.