The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit.

On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota.

The bag contained 20 smartphones and phone chargers, approximately 8.6 ounces of K2, and an undisclosed amount of tobacco.

No arrests or any other action was announced, as prison officials continue their investigation.