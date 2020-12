By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Casey Thompson passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns and No. 20 Texas overcame an injury to senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger and beat Colorado 55-23 in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Freshman running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 183 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown for Texas. The Longhorns are undefeated in five bowl games under Tom Herman.