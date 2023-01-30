Texas Natives Hurts, Mahomes Shine in NFC, AFC Championships

A pair of former Texas high school quarterbacks came up big on NFL Championship Sunday.

Channelview High product Jalen Hurts accounted for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Philadelphia Eagles downed the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7 in the NFC title game.

Meanwhile, former Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two TDs as the Kansas City Chiefs edged the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20 in the AFC Championship.

Superbowl LVII is set for Sunday, February 12th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.