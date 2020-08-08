Texas Attorney General’s Office Issues Opinion How Texas A&M’s Sul Ross Statue Can Be Moved

The Texas attorney general’s office issues an opinion about the circumstances that Texas A&M can move the Sul Ross statue.

The opinion was requested by state representative and a member of the Aggie class of 1995, Jon Cyrier of Lockhart.

AG Ken Paxton and four of his employees determined state law allows A&M can move the statue to accommodate construction, repair, or improvements to the surrounding property.

If the statue is permanently moved, it has to be to be to a prominent location.

Otherwise, only the legislature can remove or relocate the statue.

According to the AG’s opinion, that’s because state law protects monuments on state property that honors Texas citizens for military service, including Ross.

In response to the opinion, A&M system chancellor and Aggie graduate John Sharp issued a statement that in part says they should put their energy towards the goals of president Michael Young’s recently created 45 member commission on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

