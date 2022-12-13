Texas A&M’s Research Park Being Rebranded

Texas A&M administrators tell the board of regents that a rebranding will be taking place on west campus.

Chief operating officer Greg Hartman says the more than 200 acres and 12 buildings in the area of Raymond Stotzer and Harvey Mitchell will become part of A&M’s west campus.

Speaking during the November 9 regents building committee meeting, Hartman said the Research Park name is being taken down “since it’s really never developed into a research park as it was originally envisioned.”

Hartman said Research Park was established in 1982 during a time that master planned business parks were a big thing.

Hartman also told the regents “As you know, Dr. (A&M president Katherine) Banks has a lot of ideas and plans about eventual growth into west campus and it’s an area that we believe is going to be a lot of future expansion for the university”.

The area is home to among other things, A&M’s liberal arts-social sciences building, the health technologies building, the Giesecke engineering research building, the Houston and Gilchrist buildings and university police.

