Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center’s B/CS Business Cycle Index Shows Comeback From The Pandemic

A monthly gauge of economic activity in the twin cities shows an overall recovery from the pandemic.

That’s according to the latest College Station-Bryan business cycle index that is compiled by Texas A&M’s private enterprise research center (PERC).

Center director Dennis Jansen says the monthly report uses four sets of data…the local unemployment rate, the local number of people who are employed, the total income of workers, and a measure of retail sales that is adjusted for inflation.

Jansen says the segment with the biggest recovery is employment in the local leisure and hospitality industry.

September will mark four years that the PERC report was first published for the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC).

