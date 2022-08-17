Texas A&M’s President Names Another Interim Provost

Texas A&M president Katherine Banks starts her second academic year with a second interim provost.

Taking over as the university’s chief academic officer is Alan Sams, who spent 30 years in the college of agriculture before leaving in 2006.

Dr. Sams returned to A&M earlier this year in a vice president’s position related to Banks’s reorganization plan.

Sams starts his new role next Monday, taking over for Tim Scott, who will resume his prior position as vice provost.

The president’s announcement does not say anything about when she will start the process for filling the position on a permanent basis.

Texas A&M president Katherine Banks announcement of a new interim provost:

I am pleased to announce that Dr. Alan Sams has been selected as the new Interim Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer for Texas A&M University effective Aug. 22. Dr. Sams brings a breadth and depth of experience to this role that will be valuable in leading our academic enterprise.

Dr. Sams earned his Ph.D. in food science and human nutrition at the University of Florida and joined the Texas A&M faculty in 1987. He is a professor in the Department of Poultry Science and was a member of the intercollegiate faculty of Food Science and Technology. During his 30 years at Texas A&M, Dr. Sams rose through the faculty ranks, served as head of two departments and as executive associate dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He also served as dean of agriculture, forestry and life sciences at Clemson University and both dean of agricultural sciences and director of the statewide Agricultural Experiment Station agency for Oregon State University. Under his leadership, colleges have expanded and diversified enrollment, while growing student participation in high-impact experiences and increasing graduation rates. He led several multi-college academic programs and campus-wide research initiatives, and was successful securing philanthropic and governmental support for their programs and capital facilities. Most recently, he returned to Texas A&M as Vice President of Operational Innovation and after his many years here is well known across campus as a collaborative problem solver and team builder.

Dr. Sams will succeed Dr. Tim Scott, who will return to his former role leading the campus’ student success initiatives and, as vice provost, will facilitate the transition. We are grateful to Dr. Scott for his exceptional service and are pleased to have him continue his work supporting our students.