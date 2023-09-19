Texas A&M’s Interim President Announces A Committee’s Recommendations To Change A Year Old Reorganization Plan

Texas A&M’s interim president has released the recommendations of a committee that has reviewed the former president’s reorganization plan that was implemented last year.

Feedback is being sought on 25 topics brought up in the 32 page document.

A four member team created by Mark Welsh hosted more than 100 listening sessions around the university.

Members of the university community have until Tuesday, September 26, at five p.m. to complete an online feedback form.

Welsh plans to announce his decision October 4 during a meeting of all employees and students at Kyle Field’s hall of champions.

Members of the Aggie Family,

During my first month in office, I charged a small team to analyze the effects of the Path Forward. Last week, I updated you on that team’s incredible progress in a short period of time. In just a few weeks, they hosted more than 100 listening sessions with members of the university community to compile their findings and recommendations. I’m grateful for their work!

Today, I’m pleased to share the assessment team’s report with you. The report has been posted online. The next step is critically important – receiving the university community’s feedback. I invite you to review the report and provide your feedback in this online form. Please complete the form by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Your perspectives and suggestions will play a pivotal role in shaping my final decisions.

Here are a few important things to keep in mind:

Your Voice Matters: Your participation is not just encouraged, it’s essential. I believe that everyone has unique insights and experiences that can contribute to our collective success. Your feedback is critically important in helping us identify strengths and areas that require improvement. If you prefer to voice your thoughts in person, members of the assessment team and I will be available for informal listening sessions around campus during the commenting period. Details on these listening sessions, including dates and locations, can be found online.

Anonymous Submission: I understand that some concerns may necessitate anonymity, and we want your honest input. You will be asked for your designation (faculty, staff or student) and affiliated unit (college, school or division) so that we understand representation when reviewing the feedback, but you will not be asked for your name or any other personally identifiable information.

Timely Response: I am committed to a timely response to your feedback. I know one week is a short commenting period. However, I believe we need to keep moving forward. I will review all your feedback to inform my decisions on next steps, which will be shared on Oct. 4 at an all-faculty, staff and student meeting. The meeting will be held at the Hall of Champions from 8:30 – 10 a.m., with coffee and networking starting at 8 a.m. There is also an option to watch via livestream. Please RSVP to let us know if you plan to attend in person or will watch remotely.

I encourage you to review the assessment team’s report and complete the form to provide any feedback you might have on the findings and recommendations. Your contributions will directly impact the future of our university and make positive changes that benefit everyone. They will also help ensure our students have the best possible education and inspiration as they leave Texas A&M to pursue their dreams. I’m confident that’s an idea we can all get behind.