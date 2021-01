Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford has announced he will be returning for a fifth year.

It initially looked as if Hansford might be leaving after accepting an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but the senior from Washington D.C. took to Twitter Monday afternoon to say he’s staying.

Hansford, a converted wide receiver, played in nine games for the Ags this season, finishing second on the team with 49 tackles while adding three sacks.