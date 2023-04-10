Texas A&M’s Disability Resources Office Director Presents Information To The Faculty Senate

Frustrations from Texas A&M faculty members with students who get special accommodations through the university’s disability resources office are addressed by the office director.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the March 20, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Dr. Kristie Orr spent one hour during the March 20 faculty senate meeting, in part explaining how they review a variety of student requests.

Orr said as of March 9, two months before the start of finals, her office had 1,466 special requests for final exams.

During the fall 2022 semester, 3,268 finals were administered outside of regular classrooms. That was part of the 12,643 total exams in the fall of 2022 where special accommodations were given.

As of March 9, 11,966 exams were administered by the disability resources office.

Orr also says that more students are asking for more time to complete class assignments.

She told faculty members who question the legitimacy of student requests to contact her office.

