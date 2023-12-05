Texas A&M Women’s Tennis’ Mary Stoiana and Team USA Win Gold at Master’U BNP Paribas

Credit to 12thman.com

HONFLEUR, France – Texas A&M women’s tennis’ Mary Stoiana and Team USA won their fourth-straight gold medal at the Master’U BNP Paribas Sunday.

Stoiana helped lead the Red, White and Blue with an undefeated run in her matches, 4-0. The United States only dropped one match over the three-day event, finishing 17-1 overall.

Throughout the weekend, teams went head-to-head in seven matches: two women’s singles matches, two men’s singles matches, one ladies’ doubles, one men’s doubles and one mixed doubles in case of a tie at the end of the first six matches.

Beginning the tournament, Team USA swept Ireland in the quarterfinal round, 7-0. Stoiana partnered with Pepperdine’s Savannah Broadus, downing Aisling O’Conner/Caragh Courtney in straight sets (6-0, 6-3). Doubling down on the day, she also teamed up with Arizona State’s Murphy Cassone in mixed doubles. The duo bested Courtney/Sean Collins (8-3), ensuring the opening round sweep.

In the semifinals, Team USA faced France where it came out with a 6-1 win guaranteeing its spot in the final. Stoiana claimed her third win of the event topping Lucie Nguyen Tan in singles (6-0, 6-4).

Repeating the final match from last year, Team USA won its fourth-straight gold medal over Great Britain, 4-0. Stoiana got the day started the right way in singles, as the No. 1 player in the nation dominated Victoria Allen (6-3, 6-2) and secured the USA’s first point in the championship round.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.