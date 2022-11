Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Texas A&M, thank you! ❤️ — Chase Lane (@chasellane) November 29, 2022

The junior from Houston, Texas was hampered by injuries in 2022, playing in only eight games while hauling in seven catches for 76 yards.

Lane, along with kick-off specialist Caden Davis, have been the only players with significant experience to declare for the portal so far this offseason following a 5-7 campaign.