Texas A&M Updates Employees And Students Seeking Pandemic Home Testing Kits And/Or Vaccines

Texas A&M announces a reduced demand for free pandemic home testing kits.

That has led A&M to reduce the locations to pick up home testing kits to the Wehner Building on west campus and the pharmacy at the Beutel Student Health Center.

A&M employees and students must request the kits online. After receiving a receipt via e-mail, individuals can pick up one kit each week.

Distribution hours at the Wehner Building weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the Beutel pharmacy weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A&M also announced three more vaccine clinics for employees and students on Friday, January 28, Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 11. No scheduling is required and there is no cost for the clinics in the Rudder Theater Complex exhibit hall from noon until 4 p.m.

Click HERE to read more information from Texas A&M’s website about pandemic home test kits and upcoming vaccine clinics.