Texas A&M University Update on WTAW

Dr. Susan Ballabina, Chief of Staff for Texas A&M University’s President, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about her presentation at the B/CS Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Conference, official numbers for this semester, the search for the next athletic director, current studies the president is conducting, controversy surrounding the Qatar campus, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

