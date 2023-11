Dr. Susan Ballabina, Chief of Staff, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Texas A&M’s new football coach, community engagement, an event in Downtown Bryan, President Welsh’s State of the University Address, upcoming holiday events, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Listen to “Texas A&M University Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.