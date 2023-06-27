Texas A&M University Update on WTAW

Susan Ballabina, Senior Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer at Texas A&M University, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about her time as an extension agent, potential raises for Texas A&M system employees, the legislature’s decision about DEI, the new department of hospitality, hotel management and tourism, the 4th of July Fireworks and Drones Show at RELLIS, current exhibits and activities, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

