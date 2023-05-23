Texas A&M Track & Field Sends 42 Athletes to NCAA West First Round

Credit to Matthew McGinnis | Student Assistant, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams send 42 student-athletes to compete at the NCAA West First Round hosted by Sacramento State University at Hornet Stadium from Wednesday through Saturday.

The NCAA conducts two regionals (East and West) with the top 48 marks from each event. The top 12 finishers at each regional will earn a berth at the NCAA Div. I Outdoor Championships which will take place in Austin, Texas on June 7-10.

The Aggies have 25 men and 17 women looking to advance to the national meet in Austin.

The Maroon & White begin competition on Wednesday as the men’s day one starts at 3:30 p.m. CT with the javelin throw. The running events are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CT with the 110m hurdles. The men’s competition will wrap up on Friday.

Top entries for the men include Sam Whitmarsh (800m – No. 5; 1:46.77), Connor Schulman (110m Hurdles – No. 7; 13.45), James Smith II (400m Hurdles – No. 5; 49.30), Bryce McCray (400m Hurdles – No. 10; 50.29), Sam Hankins (Javelin – No. 10; 71.81m) and the 4x400m team of Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Auhmad Robinson and Demarco Escobar (No. 5; 3:03.18).

The women’s competition will take place Thursday and Saturday, with Saturday being the final day of the meet.

The women are highlighted by Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m – No. 4; 50.54), Jermaisha Arnold (400m – No. 5; 50.71), the 4x100m squad of Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr and Semira Killebrew (No. 5; 43.61), the 4x400m team of Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold (No. 3; 3:25.79), Lamara Distin (High Jump – No. 1; 1.95m), Heather Abadie (Pole Vault – No. 8; 4.35m), Lianna Davidson (Javelin – No. 5; 57.65m) and Katelyn Fairchild (Javelin – No. 10; 55.97m).

Fans can follow the meet through the live results provided by Flash Results. The meet will also be streamed on ESPN+.

Aggies Competing at West Round One

*All times listed are Central*

Wednesday, May 24 – Men Day One

3:30 p.m. – Javelin (First Round) – Sam Hankins, Julian Stoicoviciu

8:00 p.m. – Shot Put (First Round) – Bryce Foster

8:00 p.m. – 110m Hurdles (First Round) – Connor Schulman

8:30 p.m. – Pole Vault (First Round) – Zach Davis, Connor Gregston, Jack Mann III

8:30 p.m. – 1500m (First Round) – Cooper Cawthra, Chandon Chhikara

9:00 p.m. – 100m (First Round) – Ryan Martin, DeVante Mount

9:25 p.m. – 400m (First Round) – Auhmad Robinson, Ashton Schwartzman

9:50 p.m. – 800m (First Round) – Caden Norris, Sam Whitmarsh

10:20 p.m. – 400m Hurdles (First Round) – Bryce McCray, James Smith II

10:45 p.m. – 200m (First Round) – Isaiah Teer

Thursday, May 25 – Women Day One

3:30 p.m. – Javelin (First Round) – Lianna Davidson, Katelyn Fairchild

8:00 p.m. – Long Jump (First Round) – G’Auna Edwards, Joniar Thomas

8:00 p.m. – 100m Hurdles (First Round) – Jaiya Covington

8:30 p.m. – Pole Vault (First Round) – Heather Abadie

9:00 p.m. – 100m (First Round) – Camryn Dickson, Semira Killebrew

9:25 p.m. – 400m (First Round) – Jermaisha Arnold, Jania Martin, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade

9:50 p.m. – 800m (First Round) – Sanu Jallow

10:45 p.m. – 200m (First Round) – Camryn Dickson

Friday, May 26 – Men Day Two

4:30 p.m. – High Jump (First Round) – Carter Bajoit

7:00 p.m. – 4x100m (Quarter-Final) – DeVante Mount, Ryan Martin, Isaiah Teer, Jordan Chopane

7:15 p.m. – 1500m (Quarter-Final) – (Cooper Cawthra, Chandon Chhikara)

7:40 p.m. – 3000m Steeplechase (Semi-Final) – Teddy Radtke

8:15 p.m. – 110m Hurdles (Quarter-Final) – (Connor Schulman)

8:35 p.m. – 100m (Quarter-Final) – (Ryan Martin, DeVante Mount)

8:50 p.m. – 400m (Quarter-Final) – (Auhmad Robinson, Ashton Schwartzman)

9:05 p.m. – 800m (Quarter-Final) – (Caden Norris, Sam Whitmarsh)

9:25 p.m. – 400m Hurdles (Quarter-Final) – (Bryce McCray, James Smith II)

9:50 p.m. – 200m (Quarter-Final) – (Isaiah Teer)

10:10 p.m. – 5000m (Semi-Final) – Eric Casarez

10:45 p.m. – 4x400m (Quarter-Final) – DeMarco Escobar, Omajuwa Etiwe, Eric Hemphill III, Auhmad Robinson, Ashton Schwartzman

Saturday, May 27 – Women Day Two

4:30 p.m. – High Jump (First Round) – Allyson Andress, Lamara Distin

7:00 p.m. – 4x100m (Quarter-Final) – Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr, Semira Killebrew

7:40 p.m. – 3000m Steeplechase (Semi-Final) – Julia Abell

8:15 p.m. – 100m Hurdles (Quarter-Final) – (Jaiya Covington)

8:35 p.m. – 100m (Quarter-Final) – (Camryn Dickson, Semira Killebrew)

8:50 p.m. – 400m (Quarter-Final) – (Jermaisha Arnold, Jania Martin, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade)

9:05 p.m. – 800m (Quarter-Final) – (Sanu Jallow)

9:50 p.m. – 200m (Quarter-Final) – (Camryn Dickson)

10:45 p.m. – 4x400m (Quarter-Final) – Jermaisha Arnold, Jania Martin, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade, Sanu Jallow