Thanks to a WTAW listener who sent us an e-mail notifying us the Texas A&M system will be requiring pandemic vaccinations to meet the president’s executive order.

System vice chancellor Laylan Copelin tells WTAW News the requirement applies only to those associated with federal contracts and their worksite locations.

Copelin says affected system employees will be notified as federal contracts begin or are renewed.

Affected employees must show proof of vaccination, getting a vaccination, or request a medical or religious exemption.

The mandate applies to the A&M system because it has 500 federal contracts that are valued at almost $2 billion dollars.

Click below for comments from Laylan Copelin, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Texas A&M system starts telling employees what to expect with the implementation of the president's pandemic vaccination order” on Spreaker.