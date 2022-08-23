Texas A&M System One Of Four University Systems Wooing Stephen F. Austin

The Texas A&M university system (TAMUS) might have a new member by the end of the year.

TAMUS is one of four systems that will be pitching Stephen F. Austin (SFA), which is only one of two state schools that remain independent out of 37 around Texas.

Competing with the A&M system are the University of Texas, Texas Tech, and Texas State systems.

The announcement was made by SFA interim president Steve Westbrook to the SFA community last week.

Dr. Westbrook said the SFA regents decided to entertain joining a system and postpone a presidential search…because it is difficult to do both at the same time.

Westbrook says this makes official, informal offers that system representatives have made to SFA over prior years.

Westbrook is a member of a SFA regents subcommittee that will also hear pitches from the systems. He will also be collecting feedback from SFA students, employees, alumni, and community members.

SFA’s decision to remain independent or join a system will be made by the end of the fall semester. If the SFA regents decide to join a system, Westbrook says that had to be done before the start of the legislative session in January.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from SFA interim president Steve Westbrook.

Click below for comments from Steve Westbrook to the SFA campus community:

Listen to “Texas A&M system will pitch Stephen F. Austin to become a member” on Spreaker.