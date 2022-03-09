Texas A&M System Chancellor Orders Severing Ties With Russian Entities

March 9, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from a memo given to WTAW News from the Texas A&M university system.
Screen shot from a memo given to WTAW News from the Texas A&M university system.

Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp sent a memo to all system chief executive officers Wednesday, directing them to sever ties with Russian entities.

The memo to CEO’s of the system’s 11 universities and eight state agencies were told to “immediately dissolve all agreements”, “specifically those relating to academics, research, and intellectual property.”

The CEOs were also urged “to review any other non-contractual engagements with Russian entities.”

Sharp stated the system “will not tolerate or support Russia in any way as it continues its brutal, senseless, and unjust attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine and its people.”

Screen shot of the memo given to CEO's of Texas A&M system university and agencies. The memo was given to WTAW News from the Texas A&M university system.
Screen shot of the memo given to CEO’s of Texas A&M system university and agencies. The memo was given to WTAW News from the Texas A&M university system.