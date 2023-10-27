Texas A&M System Chancellor Endorses The Faculty Senate Assessing Whether The Interim President Should Become The Permanent President

Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp endorses an offer from the A&M faculty senate to assess whether interim president Mark Welsh should become the permanent president.

Senate speaker Tracy Hammond sent a letter she received from Sharp to WTAW News. The chancellor told Hammond that the “senate could perform a great service by vetting General Welsh thoroughly and transparently”.

Sharp also wrote that he and the board of regents “would greatly value your (the faculty senate’s) assessment and opinions on this subject.”

The chancellor’s letter to Hammond also said they need to move forward on selecting a permanent president. Sharp did not give a timeline. The board of regents next round of meetings is November 8-10 in College Station.

During the senate’s October 16th meeting, Hammond said Welsh demonstrated shared governance with faculty members when he made decisions to A&M’s year old reorganization plan.

Click HERE to read and download the letter chancellor John Sharp sent to faculty senate speaker Tracy Hammond, which Hammond forwarded to WTAW News.

Click below to hear comments from Tracy Hammond during the October 16, 2023 faculty senate meeting.