Texas A&M System Chancellor And Deputy Chancellor Answer A&M Faculty Senate Questions About Proposed State Legislation And Other Employee Issues

Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp tells members of the A&M faculty senate what they have asked state lawmakers to consider in the way of compensation and related issues.

Sharp wants system employees to get comparable health benefits as other state employees.

The chancellor brought up a request to increase pay of employees at A&M system agencies.

When asked about cost of living and merit raises at the flagship university, Sharp and deputy chancellor Billy Hamilton said the board of regents gives each university a range of how much money will go towards raises. Then university presidents decide where in the range they will allocate.

Another issue before state lawmakers is a proposal to end faculty tenure. Sharp is hopeful about what might happen in the Senate, where its leader…the lieutenant governor…called for an end to tenure in February of 2022. Sharp sounded more optimistic about how the proposal will fare in the Texas House.

And Sharp and Hamilton were questioned about the system’s position on Senate Bill 147, which would ban residents of four countries from owning property in Texas.

Faculty senate member, professor Reza Langari, brought up the concern from other faculty members who would be impacted by a ban that would affect those with ties to China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran.

Deputy chancellor Billy Hamilton said the system’s lobbyists are aware of the legislation that was filed by senator Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham. And Sharp said it is hard to imagine that lawmakers would prevent someone from owning a home.

Click below for comments from the January 23, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting:

