Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Special Meeting To Reorganize, Recognize, And Name Two Interim Directors

A special meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents on Monday included resolutions thanking two people for their service.

Chancellor John Sharp was among those thanking interim Texas A&M president John Junkins and the retiring director of the A&M system’s veterinary medical diagnostic laboratory, Bruce Akey.

The board filled Akey’s position on an interim basis with the appointment of associate director Amy Swinford. The regents also named an interim director of the system’s forest service with the appointment of Al Davis…who is deputy director at TEEX…the system’s engineering extension service.

Monday’s meeting was the first for newly appointed regent Randy Brooks of San Angelo and new student regent Mati Rigby of Gainesville, who attends Texas A&M.

The board named a new chair, vice-chair, and committee members. From an A&M system news release:

Tim Leach of Midland was elected chairman and William “Bill” Mahomes Jr. of Dallas as vice chairman.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Leach ’82 to the Board of Regents in 2017. He has served as vice chairman the past two years. Leach is Executive Vice President of ConocoPhillips and a member of the company’s board of directors.

Gov. Abbott first appointed Mahomes ’72 to the Board of Regents in 2015 and reappointed him this year to another six-year term. He is a partner at Bracewell LLP.

Board committee members also were named:

COMMITTEE ON AUDIT

Mike Hernandez, Chair

Randy Brooks

Bill Mahomes

Cliff Thomas

COMMITTEE ON ACADEMIC AND STUDENT AFFAIRS

Jay Graham, Chair

Randy Brooks

Mike Hernandez

Elaine Mendoza

COMMITTEE ON FINANCE

Bob Albritton, Chair

Jay Graham

Mike Plank

Elaine Mendoza

COMMITTEE ON BUILDINGS AND PHYSICAL PLANT

Mike Plank, Chair

Bob Albritton

Bill Mahomes

Cliff Thomas