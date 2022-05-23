Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Updates Its Five Year Capital Plan

The Texas A&M system board of regents approve a more than $4 billion dollar capital plan for the next five years that includes five new projects for the flagship campus.

The updated capital plan includes a $75 million dollar residence hall for the Aggie band, a $100 million dollar museum of natural history, a $118 million dollar addition to the veterinary teaching and research complex, a $175 million dollar building to host the new school of visualization, fine arts, and performing arts, and a $40 million dollar expansion of The Gardens on west campus.

Of the $1.5 billion dollars in new projects system wide that were approved the the regents, $508 million are on flagship campus.

The system’s chief financial officer, Maria Robinson, said system wide, $571 million are scheduled to start in the 2023 fiscal year.

Robinson also said the system is responsible for cost overruns on projects receiving state funding.

Click HERE to read and download the capital plan adopted by the Texas A&M system board of regents on May 19, 2022.

Click below for comments from Maria Robinson during the May 18, 2022 board of regents building committee meeting.