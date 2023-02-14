Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Studying The Cost Of On-Campus Dining

The Texas A&M system board of regents plans to take final action in May on a six point plan addressing college affordability. One of the six points is the cost of on-campus dining.

During a workshop discussion in College Station on February 8, regents Cliff Thomas of Victoria and Jay Graham of Houston were surprised at the price for a slice of pizza on an unidentified campus.

Vice chancellor of academic affairs James Hallmark brought up obstacles on what students are charged for meal plans and ala carte service.

Dr. Hallmark also said that they are not trying to criticize any of the privately owned food service providers who have contracts with system universities.

Hallmark also responded to a concern from regent Bill Mahomes of Dallas that a lower cost option will not reflect negatively on those students.

During the discussion, Hallmark said he was directed by the chancellor to serve on a committee that is negotiating a new contract to provide food service on the flagship campus.

Click below for some of the comments during the board of regents discussion on February 8, 2023:

Listen to “Texas A&M system board of regents workshop discussion about the costs of eating on campus” on Spreaker.