Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Hosts A Reunion Of Former Members

February’s meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents meeting began with an alumni reunion of sorts.

Regents chairman Tim Leach of Midland said 16 former members accepted the current board’s invitation to meet on the RELLIS campus.

Current and former regents received briefings by executives from both the system and the flagship campus.

Leach said during the board’s February 9 business meeting “provided valuable insight into how to make this place better.”

Leach also said “I’m sure a few of our colleagues who left the board years ago were probably surprised about how far and how fast the Texas A&M system has progressed to where we are today and our vision of how far we want to go into the future.”

The chairman said he was “reassured about (our) course knowing that our board shares the same core values that drove past boards.”

Click below for comments from Tim Leach during the February 9, 2023 board of regents meeting.