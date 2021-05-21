Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Extends Chancellor’s Contract And Names Interim Vice Chancellor And Dean Of A&M’s Engineering College

The longest serving chancellor of the Texas A&M system can continue in that role for another seven years. That’s after the board of regents unanimously approved without discussion, a contract extension with John Sharp. A system spokesman says Sharp, who marks his tenth anniversary as chancellor on September 6, is under contract through September 2028. There are no changes to his compensation or any other terms.

The board of regents also approved without discussion, an interim dean of A&M’s college of engineering. John Hurtado, who has been at A&M since 2001, takes over when Katherine Banks becomes president June 1. Dr. Hurtado will also fill the interim roles of the system’s vice chancellor for engineering and directing TEES, the system’s engineering experiment station. Hurtado is currently a professor of aerospace engineering and is deputy director of the system’s Bush combat development complex on the RELLIS campus.