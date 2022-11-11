Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approves New Tuition And Fee Structure At The Flagship Campus

The Texas A&M system board of regents unanimously adopts a new tuition and fee schedule for the flagship campus starting next fall.

The new rates also apply to the health science center and the Galveston campus.

The regents agreed with recommendations from president Katherine Banks, who said she wanted to make it clear that no student will pay higher net tuition and fees.

Dr. Banks says the new rate structure eliminates inequities that were found during A&M’s academic reorganization.

Dr. Banks says scholarships will be awarded if needed to ensure that no student will pay higher net tuition and fees.

Later in the meeting, regent Jay Graham of Houston congratulated Banks and system chancellor John Sharp.

