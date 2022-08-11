Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approves More Multi Million Dollar Projects At The Flagship Campus

Wednesday’s meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents included approval of two more multi million dollar projects at the flagship campus.

One is the $84 million dollar expansion of the Mays Business School. The system’s chief facilities officer, Brett McCully, told the regents building committee that construction of the four story structure is slated to start next month and take two years to complete. According to the regents agenda item, there will be “the addition of approximately 82,000 gross square feet of space. The site of the new Business Education Complex will provide optimum visibility of the complex with respect to Raymond Stotzer Parkway, Olsen Boulevard and the student pedestrian mall.” “This project will also address a multitude of critical deferred maintenance projects identified for the Wehner Building.”

Regents also approved a nearly $9 million dollar climate control replacement at Walton residence hall. A&M’s chief financial officer, John Crawford, says this replaces HVAC systems that were installed in 1931. Crawford also said students will continue to live in the dorm as the project starts next month and continues through July of next year.

