Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approves Building Projects Impacting Brazos County

Six building projects approved by the Texas A&M system board of regents during last Thursday’s meeting in College Station includes spending $15 million dollars to save energy costs at ten A&M health science center buildings. A&M’s chief financial officer, John Crawford, said savings is projected at $672,000 dollars a year for the improvements in Bryan, College Station, Houston, and Dallas.

Two other projects are located near Easterwood Airport…a $14 million dollar nuclear engineering education building and a $6 million dollar propulsion test facility.

The regents also approved increasing the size of the system’s first building on their new Fort Worth urban research campus. The nine story, $150 million dollar law and education building is the first of three structures in a four block space south of the Fort Worth convention center.

