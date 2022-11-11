The Texas A&M system board of regents on Thursday approved more than $94 million dollars of additional improvements to athletic facilities on the flagship campus.

Athletics director Ross Bjork explained during the regents building committee on Wednesday about $60 million for upgrades at Blue Bell Park, $25 million at Ellis soccer field and the west campus player development center, and a $9 million dollar track addition to accommodate field events and a warm up track.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Blue Bell Park upgrades.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Ellis soccer field and west campus player development center project.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the track addition.

The board also gave the green light to the remaining $83.23 million dollars to finish other projects in the Bright development area. This includes the student-athlete academic and wellness center, the Bright-Slocum football center, east plazas, ceremonial drives, and parking.

Also approved, was spending another $735,550 dollars on new Kyle Field suites, which is also in the Bright development area. This will pay for the a new stairway for suite patrons from the new south suite level 350 to the 400 level American Club and the modifications required to join two suites for the new President’s Suite in the south end zone.

Click HERE to read and download background information regarding the Bright development area, which includes additional funding for new Kyle Field suites.

Click below to hear comments from Ross Bjork and Texas A&M system chief facilities officer Brett McCully during the November 9, 2022 board of regents building committee meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M system board of regents approve more than $94 million dollars of new athletics projects on the flagship campus” on Spreaker.